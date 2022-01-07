Online shopping has taken off during the pandemic. Small businesses that have shifted their focus online have benefited immensely. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong SMEs’ digitisation efforts have paid off during Covid-19 pandemic, PayPal survey shows
- Over half of the SMEs surveyed reported an increase in online sales
- E-commerce sales in Hong Kong are expected to grow from HK$178 billion (US$22.9 billion) in 2021 to HK$226 billion in 2024, according to GlobalData
Topic | E-commerce
