Online shopping has taken off during the pandemic. Small businesses that have shifted their focus online have benefited immensely. Photo: Shutterstock
E-commerce
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong SMEs’ digitisation efforts have paid off during Covid-19 pandemic, PayPal survey shows

  • Over half of the SMEs surveyed reported an increase in online sales
  • E-commerce sales in Hong Kong are expected to grow from HK$178 billion (US$22.9 billion) in 2021 to HK$226 billion in 2024, according to GlobalData

Dylan Butts
Updated: 12:30pm, 7 Jan, 2022

