Taxi drivers on strike in the Central district in Hong Kong on 17 March 2017. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong’s Insurance Authority seizes control of Target after motor insurer left 60 per cent of city’s taxis in the lurch

  • The unprecedented enforcement action was aimed at “maintaining market stability and protecting policy holders’ interest,” the Insurance Authority said
  • Target Insurance provides motor insurance coverage for minibuses and 60 per cent of the 18,163 taxis that ply Hong Kong’s streets

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 12:48pm, 7 Jan, 2022

