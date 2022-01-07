Taxi drivers on strike in the Central district in Hong Kong on 17 March 2017. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong’s Insurance Authority seizes control of Target after motor insurer left 60 per cent of city’s taxis in the lurch
- The unprecedented enforcement action was aimed at “maintaining market stability and protecting policy holders’ interest,” the Insurance Authority said
- Target Insurance provides motor insurance coverage for minibuses and 60 per cent of the 18,163 taxis that ply Hong Kong’s streets
