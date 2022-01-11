Genting’s cruise ship “Global Dream” under construction at MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany, on January 7, 2022. Photo: AP
Genting Hong Kong faces demand on US$2.78 billion of debt as the bankruptcy of its MV Werften shipyard in Germany triggers cross default
- Genting Hong Kong’s MV Werften shipyard in Germany filed for insolvency on Monday as it ran out of cash during the construction of the Global Dream cruise ship
- A €600 million (US$678 million) bailout by the German government that required Genting putting up 10 per cent of the capital fell through
Topic | Luxury cruises
