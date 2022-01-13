The office building of Contemporary Amperex Technology Company (CATL) on August 8, 2018 in the Fujian provincial city of Ningde. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China’s most bullish stock bet risks falling apart as world’s biggest Li-ion battery maker CATL makes a surprising U-turn in its two-year run
- Shares of Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) have reversed their sevenfold surge in the past two years to retract 18 per cent from their December 2 record
- The retracement was double the loss on Shenzhen’s ChiNext of growth companies, in which CATL is the biggest component with an 18 per cent weighting
Topic | A-shares
The office building of Contemporary Amperex Technology Company (CATL) on August 8, 2018 in the Fujian provincial city of Ningde. Photo: VCG via Getty Images