The Peninsula Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon. Photo by: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Hong Kong tycoon Kadoorie to boost stake in Peninsula hotel operator for US$337 million, triggering a record stock rally
- Agreement to buy additional shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels is subject to a waiver from making a takeover offer for the rest of company
- The Kadoorie family also controls CLP, which supplies electricity to about 80 per cent of Hong Kong’s population
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
