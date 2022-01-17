The Peninsula Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon. Photo by: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
The Peninsula Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon. Photo by: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong tycoon Kadoorie to boost stake in Peninsula hotel operator for US$337 million, triggering a record stock rally

  • Agreement to buy additional shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels is subject to a waiver from making a takeover offer for the rest of company
  • The Kadoorie family also controls CLP, which supplies electricity to about 80 per cent of Hong Kong’s population

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 3:40pm, 17 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Peninsula Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon. Photo by: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
The Peninsula Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon. Photo by: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE