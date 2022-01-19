A Genting Dream cruise ship returning to Kai Tak Cruise Terminal with 1,070 passengers aboard after a four-night Cruise to Nowhere “seacation” package on 1 August 2021. Photo: Nora Tam
Genting names liquidators, as US$2.78 billion of debt triggered by bankrupt shipyard forced ‘Cruise to Nowhere’ operator into winding up

  • The owner of Dream Cruise Holding appointed Alvarez & Marsal’s Edward Simon Middleton and Tiffany Wong Wing-sze as provisional liquidators
  • Genting Hong Kong’s winding-up petition and appointment of liquidators will be heard by the Supreme Court of Bermuda at 2:30pm local time on January 20

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 12:55pm, 19 Jan, 2022

