An art installation of a vehicle at the XPeng Inc. booth at the Auto Shanghai Show in April 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Like the Tesla stock rally? With Stock Connect, Chinese investors may get a shot at 51 per cent upside in challengers Xpeng and Li Auto
- Xpeng and Li Auto are likely to be included in the cross-border trading scheme as early as this quarter, according to Citic Securities
- Access for mainland Chinese investors could underpin fund flows, given the bullish 51 to 69 per cent upside in price targets for the EV makers
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
