An art installation of a vehicle at the XPeng Inc. booth at the Auto Shanghai Show in April 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
An art installation of a vehicle at the XPeng Inc. booth at the Auto Shanghai Show in April 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Like the Tesla stock rally? With Stock Connect, Chinese investors may get a shot at 51 per cent upside in challengers Xpeng and Li Auto

  • Xpeng and Li Auto are likely to be included in the cross-border trading scheme as early as this quarter, according to Citic Securities
  • Access for mainland Chinese investors could underpin fund flows, given the bullish 51 to 69 per cent upside in price targets for the EV makers

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Zhang ShidongCheryl Heng
Zhang Shidong in Shanghaiand Cheryl Heng in Hong Kong

Updated: 7:42am, 24 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An art installation of a vehicle at the XPeng Inc. booth at the Auto Shanghai Show in April 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
An art installation of a vehicle at the XPeng Inc. booth at the Auto Shanghai Show in April 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE