Zuellig Pharma uses blockchain technology to capture, track and trace multiple data points for products like Covid-19 vaccines to improve supply chain transparency. Photo: AFP
Zuellig Pharma’s blockchain-based tracking system can prevent accidents involving expired Covid-19 vaccines
- Accidents involving expired or improperly stored vaccines, counterfeit medicines can be avoided with Zuellig Pharma’s blockchain technology
- Consumers in Southeast Asia spend between US$520 million and US$2.6 billion a year on counterfeit medicines, according to the UN
