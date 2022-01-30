Zuellig Pharma uses blockchain technology to capture, track and trace multiple data points for products like Covid-19 vaccines to improve supply chain transparency. Photo: AFP
Zuellig Pharma’s blockchain-based tracking system can prevent accidents involving expired Covid-19 vaccines

  • Accidents involving expired or improperly stored vaccines, counterfeit medicines can be avoided with Zuellig Pharma’s blockchain technology
  • Consumers in Southeast Asia spend between US$520 million and US$2.6 billion a year on counterfeit medicines, according to the UN

Peggy Sito
Updated: 10:30am, 30 Jan, 2022

