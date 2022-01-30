(From left) Mandy Tam, Fung Leung and Victor Lo, the co-founders of Guangdong Shining Farm. Photo: Handout
How a group of Hong Kong university graduates turned an organic farming start-up in Greater Bay Area’s Jiangmen city profitable

  • Guangdong Shining Farm, a sustainable agricultural start-up, grows vegetables and fish at their aquaponics facility in Jiangmen
  • The company is now expanding their production capacity from nearly 400 tonnes of vegetables a year to 8,000 tonnes

Martin Choi
Updated: 12:30pm, 30 Jan, 2022

