Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk during the groundbreaking ceremony of the carmaker’s Shanghai Gigafactory on January 7, 2019. Photo: Zuma Press/TNS
Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk during the groundbreaking ceremony of the carmaker’s Shanghai Gigafactory on January 7, 2019. Photo: Zuma Press/TNS
Tesla
Business /  Companies

Tesla gets the presidential snub as Biden ignores it to laud inroads by GM and Ford in electric vehicles

  • In 2021, Tesla delivered over 936,000 cars globally while GM sold nearly 480,000 EVs last year, mostly in China

Topic |   Tesla
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:36am, 3 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk during the groundbreaking ceremony of the carmaker’s Shanghai Gigafactory on January 7, 2019. Photo: Zuma Press/TNS
Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk during the groundbreaking ceremony of the carmaker’s Shanghai Gigafactory on January 7, 2019. Photo: Zuma Press/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE