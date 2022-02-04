Empowering girls is key to solving tech talent shortage, according to Yu. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
exclusive | Getting teenage girls into science, engineering is key to narrowing skills gap in tech sector, says education entrepreneur

  • By equipping girls with digital literacy, firms can build a pipeline of tech talent, says Jennifer Yu Cheng, deputy vice-chairwoman of CTF Education Group
  • Her foundation aims to train teenage girls tech skills and the know-how they will need to become ‘future-ready’ leaders

Peggy Sito
Updated: 9:30am, 4 Feb, 2022

