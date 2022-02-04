Office rents in Central are expected to remain steady this year, according to Colliers. Photo: Sam Tsang
Covid-19 looms large over Hong Kong’s office market as companies implement work-from-home
- Work-from-home trend will be a long-term negative for Hong Kong’s office sector, UBS analyst Mark Leung said in a Spotify podcast
- 4.6 million sq ft of new office supply will be completed in Hong Kong this year, the most since 6.8 million sq ft in 1998, according to Colliers
Topic | Hong Kong property
