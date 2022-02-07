Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, seen in October 2021. Photo VCG via Getty Images
Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, seen in October 2021. Photo VCG via Getty Images
Business /  Companies

Does Alibaba registering 1 billion American shares mean major shareholder SoftBank is heading for the exit?

  • Alibaba filed to register 1 billion new American depositary shares to make room for shares to be deposited by unnamed existing holders
  • Stock slumped 4.5 per cent as analysts speculated SoftBank may be planning to sell its stake

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:12am, 8 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, seen in October 2021. Photo VCG via Getty Images
Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, seen in October 2021. Photo VCG via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE