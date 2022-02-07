Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, seen in October 2021. Photo VCG via Getty Images
Does Alibaba registering 1 billion American shares mean major shareholder SoftBank is heading for the exit?
- Alibaba filed to register 1 billion new American depositary shares to make room for shares to be deposited by unnamed existing holders
- Stock slumped 4.5 per cent as analysts speculated SoftBank may be planning to sell its stake
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, seen in October 2021. Photo VCG via Getty Images