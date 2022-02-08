The pharmaceutical research and services company is based in WuXi city, Jiangsu province. Photo: Handout
WuXi Biologics halts trading after US Commerce Department list sparks record 32 per cent slump

  • WuXi Biologics says ‘unverified list’ will have no impact on its business or services and plans to take measures to remove its subsidiaries from the list
  • The US Commerce Department announced restrictions on transactions with 33 Chinese entities, placing them on a so-called unverified list

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 12:56pm, 8 Feb, 2022

