Members of the public wait in line at a Covid-19 testing facility in Hong Kong, where cases are surging. Photo: Bloomberg
Members of the public wait in line at a Covid-19 testing facility in Hong Kong, where cases are surging. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Coronavirus: Hong Kong start-up ProcureNet aims to relieve city’s rapid test kits shortage through Mannings

  • ProcureNet, a pharmaceutical materials supplier, has signed a deal with Mannings to make its RAT kits available in the city
  • The start-up plans to donate the first batch of 50,000 test kits in Hong Kong through NGOs

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 7:14pm, 15 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the public wait in line at a Covid-19 testing facility in Hong Kong, where cases are surging. Photo: Bloomberg
Members of the public wait in line at a Covid-19 testing facility in Hong Kong, where cases are surging. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE