Members of the public wait in line at a Covid-19 testing facility in Hong Kong, where cases are surging. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Hong Kong start-up ProcureNet aims to relieve city’s rapid test kits shortage through Mannings
- ProcureNet, a pharmaceutical materials supplier, has signed a deal with Mannings to make its RAT kits available in the city
- The start-up plans to donate the first batch of 50,000 test kits in Hong Kong through NGOs
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
