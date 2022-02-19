An assembly worker of Ford Motor works on an F-series pickup truck at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan on January 26, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Ford plans to catch up with Tesla by spinning off its electric cars business to unlock hidden value
- Ford’s CEO wants to wall off EVs from its internal combustion engine (ICE) business and has even considered spinning off one or the other, sources said
- Splitting the company may prove too difficult, so Ford may simply separate the EV business internally as its own unit as part of a broad reorganisation
Topic | Ford
