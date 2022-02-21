Li Hangwen, CEO and founder of StemiRNA Therapeutics. Photo: Thomas Yau
Li Hangwen, CEO and founder of StemiRNA Therapeutics. Photo: Thomas Yau
Business /  Companies

exclusive | Coronavirus: Stemirna gets ready for China’s own mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as global multi-site human trials kick off

  • Biotech start-up raised US$200 million from investors in June last year to fund global multi-site human trials and production plants
  • Production lines in Shanghai capable of producing 400 million doses annually in anticipation of commercialisation

Topic |   Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:17am, 21 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Li Hangwen, CEO and founder of StemiRNA Therapeutics. Photo: Thomas Yau
Li Hangwen, CEO and founder of StemiRNA Therapeutics. Photo: Thomas Yau
READ FULL ARTICLE