Li Hangwen, CEO and founder of StemiRNA Therapeutics. Photo: Thomas Yau
exclusive | Coronavirus: Stemirna gets ready for China’s own mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as global multi-site human trials kick off
- Biotech start-up raised US$200 million from investors in June last year to fund global multi-site human trials and production plants
- Production lines in Shanghai capable of producing 400 million doses annually in anticipation of commercialisation
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Li Hangwen, CEO and founder of StemiRNA Therapeutics. Photo: Thomas Yau