Singapore’s Arista Biotech plans first factory in Hong Kong to meet surging demand for Covid-19 test kits
- Company will invest US$7.7 million in the new manufacturing site, and aims to start production by the third quarter
- Move comes as city fights to contain fearsome fifth wave of coronavirus
