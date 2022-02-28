The Fantasia Holdings Group headquarters in Shenzhen, . Photo: Bloomberg
Debt-laden Chinese developer Fantasia and its chairman rebuked by Hong Kong stock exchange for breaching agreement with spin-off unit
- The bourse publicly criticised Fantasia and its chairman Pan Jun, who was ordered to attend 17 hours of corporate governance training
- Fantasia, alongside the likes of China Evergrande Group and Modern Land, was among the major developers to default on their offshore debt
