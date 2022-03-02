Plant-based meat options have grown in popularity amid efforts to to reduce carbon emissions. Photo: Shutterstock
Alternative protein investments nearly double across APAC in 2021, as climate change drives strong consumer demand
- Investments in the alternative proteins market reached US$312 million across APAC, a 92 per cent rise that outstripped global growth
- APAC has seen strong growth in plant-based and cultivated meat amid greater consumer acceptance, but North America remains dominant in fermented proteins
Topic | Food and Drinks
