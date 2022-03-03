Perfect Corporation founder and CEO, Alice Chang. Photo: Handout
Alibaba-backed beauty tech firm Perfect Corporation to merge with US blank-cheque company in deal worth US$1 billion
- Perfect is known for ‘YouCam’ app that allows users to try on make-up and hair dye virtually
- As part of the deal, Perfect will receive US$50 million from strategic investors such as Chanel, Shiseido and US camera company Snap, among others
Topic | Banking & finance
Perfect Corporation founder and CEO, Alice Chang. Photo: Handout