China has a greater percentage of companies with female CEOs than the global average, but the market lags behind its peers when it comes to boardroom representation. Photo: Shutterstock
International Women’s Day: Mainland Chinese firms have more female CEOs and CFOs but still lag in board representation
- About 6.4 per cent of mainland China-listed firms had female CEOs last year, and 26.3 per cent had female CFOs, above the global average, MSCI index shows
- In Hong Kong, women accounted for 13.5 per cent of board directors, ahead of a new rule that gives firms three years to put at least one woman on their boards
Topic | International Women's Day
China has a greater percentage of companies with female CEOs than the global average, but the market lags behind its peers when it comes to boardroom representation. Photo: Shutterstock