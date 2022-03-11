Sales of life insurance policies in Hong Kong rose to a five-year high in 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
Insurance
Flight attendants turned insurance agents boost new policy sales to a five-year high in Hong Kong

  • Total sales of new life policies in Hong Kong jumped 25 per cent to HK$166.8 billion (US$21.38 billion) in 2021
  • Prudential, Manulife and AIA last year hired former flight attendants and ground crew because of their experience in dealing with customers

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:45pm, 11 Mar, 2022

