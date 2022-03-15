Chiang Chen, known for his innovations in the plastic moulding industry and his philanthropy, died at the age of 98 on March 13.
Chiang Chen, Hong Kong industrialist and philanthropist who changed the world of plastic mouldings, dies at 98
- The founder of Chen Hsong Holdings rose to wealth and fame with a plastic blow-moulding machine that could handle two colours, a crucial industry turning point
- The industrialist also became known for his philanthropy through the Chiang Chen Industrial Charity Foundation and his inspirational rags-to-riches story
Topic | Obituaries
Chiang Chen, known for his innovations in the plastic moulding industry and his philanthropy, died at the age of 98 on March 13.