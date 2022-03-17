People walk before flags of CK Hutchinson Holdings outside the company’s headquarters in Hong Kong on March 21, 2019.Photo: AFP
Li Ka-shing’s flagships post better-than-expected earnings, as its assets help Hong Kong’s wealthiest man beat forecasts even in a pandemic
- CK Hutchison Holdings’ 2021 net profit rose 15 per cent to HK$33.48 billion beating the consensus estimate of 10 analysts in Bloomberg’s poll
- CK Asset Holdings, Hong Kong’s second-biggest developer by value, said its bottom line jumped 30.5 per cent to HK$21.2 billion, bolstered by a HK$1.5 billion revaluation
Topic | Hong Kong property
People walk before flags of CK Hutchinson Holdings outside the company’s headquarters in Hong Kong on March 21, 2019.Photo: AFP