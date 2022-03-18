A T03 electric vehicle on the assembly line of Leapmotor in the Zhejiang provincial city of Jinhua on December 17, 2021. Photo: Getty Images
Leapmotor applies for initial public offer in Hong Kong, joining Xpeng, Li Auto and NIO as electric car makers call the city their fundraising home
- Leapmotor may seek to raise more than US$1 billion, according to market sources familiar with the plan
- Leapmotor, with a production base in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, is poised to join Xpeng, Li Auto and NIO on the Hong Kong stock exchange
Topic | IPO
