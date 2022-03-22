The Tai Po plant of Towngas. The piped-gas distributor disappointed investors with its earnings for 2021. Photo: Martin Chan
Towngas slumps 15 per cent after missing profit estimates, surprise suspension of bonus shares
- Towngas posted a 16.5 per cent drop in net profit to HK$5.01 billion (US$640 million) last year, 36 per cent lower than analysts’ estimates of HK$7.8 billion
- Citi and Daiwa analysts slash target prices on Towngas stock citing dimmer profit outlook
Topic | Hong Kong & China Gas
The Tai Po plant of Towngas. The piped-gas distributor disappointed investors with its earnings for 2021. Photo: Martin Chan