Nissin Foods reported a slight increase in earnings for 2021. Photo: SCMP Handout
Business /  Companies

Nissin Foods raises price of popular instant noodles in Hong Kong to offset soaring raw materials and logistics costs

  • The Japanese food maker will raise the prices of some of its instant noodle products by mid-to-high single-digit percentages from April 1
  • The Hong Kong-listed company reported net profits of HK$303.8 million for last year, up slightly from HK$301.9 million in 2020

Topic |   Food and Drinks
Martin Choi
Updated: 7:15pm, 22 Mar, 2022

