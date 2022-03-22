Nissin Foods reported a slight increase in earnings for 2021. Photo: SCMP Handout
Nissin Foods raises price of popular instant noodles in Hong Kong to offset soaring raw materials and logistics costs
- The Japanese food maker will raise the prices of some of its instant noodle products by mid-to-high single-digit percentages from April 1
- The Hong Kong-listed company reported net profits of HK$303.8 million for last year, up slightly from HK$301.9 million in 2020
Topic | Food and Drinks
