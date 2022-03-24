Plant-based meat is lower in fat, calories and cholesterol, and so carries greater health benefits than traditional meat. Photo: Reuters
Plant-based meat is lower in fat, calories and cholesterol, and so carries greater health benefits than traditional meat. Photo: Reuters
Beyond Meat launches store on Pinduoduo e-commerce platform as China’s appetite for plant-based protein soars

  • The American firm increases its online sales presence, continuing its expansion into the rapidly growing Chinese market for plant-based proteins
  • The Californian company may soon face stiffer competition as Beijing signals its intent to support the growth of the domestic plant-based food sector

Cyril Ip
Updated: 8:00pm, 24 Mar, 2022

