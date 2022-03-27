Style Theory allows its 400,000 users in Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong to rent, sell, and buy designer clothing and handbags on its platform. Photo: Facebook
Climate change: Softbank-backed Style Theory taps growing appetite for sustainable fashion among young women in Southeast Asia
- Style Theory allows its 400,000 users in Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong to rent designer clothing and handbags on its platform
- The fashion industry is a major contributor to pollution, producing nearly 20 per cent of global waste water and 10 per cent of carbon emissions
Knowledge | China and climate change
Style Theory allows its 400,000 users in Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong to rent, sell, and buy designer clothing and handbags on its platform. Photo: Facebook