WH Group, the world’s largest pork producer, reported higher sales last year. Photo: Getty Images
WH Group posts 7.2 per cent jump in 2021 profit on higher sales, but outlook clouded by Ukraine-Russia war
- Owner of US-pork giant Smithfield Foods reports profit of US$1.04 billion for 2021
- WH Group will try to maintain scale and profitability despite rising costs, says CEO Guo Lijun
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
WH Group, the world’s largest pork producer, reported higher sales last year. Photo: Getty Images