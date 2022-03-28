WH Group, the world’s largest pork producer, reported higher sales last year. Photo: Getty Images
WH Group posts 7.2 per cent jump in 2021 profit on higher sales, but outlook clouded by Ukraine-Russia war

  • Owner of US-pork giant Smithfield Foods reports profit of US$1.04 billion for 2021
  • WH Group will try to maintain scale and profitability despite rising costs, says CEO Guo Lijun

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:38pm, 28 Mar, 2022

