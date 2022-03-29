Singamas said the average selling price of its containers jumped 71 per cent to US$3,521 last year. Photo: Handout
Singamas said the average selling price of its containers jumped 71 per cent to US$3,521 last year. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

Shipping container maker Singamas rides pandemic demand boom to post record 40-fold surge in profit

  • Singamas sold some 347,000 twenty-foot equivalent units for dry freight, more than triple the 112,000 units sold in 2020
  • Net profit jumped over 40 times to US$186.8 million last year, from US$4.57 million a year earlier

Topic |   Hong Kong shipping and logistics
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 6:09pm, 29 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Singamas said the average selling price of its containers jumped 71 per cent to US$3,521 last year. Photo: Handout
Singamas said the average selling price of its containers jumped 71 per cent to US$3,521 last year. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE