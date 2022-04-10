Expats leaving Hong Kong is ‘a temporary phenomenon’ that will be reversed as infections are curtailed and rules are relaxed, says Chinese University economics professor Terence Chong Tai-leung. Photo: K Y Cheng
Hong Kong firms seek offshore talent as some expats harried by Covid-19 restrictions eye exits, online recruitment platform says
- A lot of people want to be based in countries with fewer travel restrictions, says CEO of online recruitment platform Glints
- Local technology sector was leading the search for remote workers
Topic | Hong Kong expats
