Expats leaving Hong Kong is ‘a temporary phenomenon’ that will be reversed as infections are curtailed and rules are relaxed, says Chinese University economics professor Terence Chong Tai-leung. Photo: K Y Cheng
Hong Kong firms seek offshore talent as some expats harried by Covid-19 restrictions eye exits, online recruitment platform says

  • A lot of people want to be based in countries with fewer travel restrictions, says CEO of online recruitment platform Glints
  • Local technology sector was leading the search for remote workers

Cyril Ip
Updated: 10:00am, 10 Apr, 2022

