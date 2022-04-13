LVMH’s first-quarter sales received a boost from its Louis Vuitton and Dior units. Photo: Reuters
LVMH’s first-quarter sales received a boost from its Louis Vuitton and Dior units. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Louis Vuitton, Dior parent LVMH warns China lockdowns affecting demand after first-quarter sales beat estimates

  • LVMH’s first-quarter sales jumped 23 per cent to US$19.5 billion, beating analysts’ forecast of 17 per cent
  • While China lockdowns were affecting demand, CFO Jean-Jacques Guiony says he is confident about medium to long-term demand on the mainland

Topic |   Luxury brands
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:09am, 13 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
LVMH’s first-quarter sales received a boost from its Louis Vuitton and Dior units. Photo: Reuters
LVMH’s first-quarter sales received a boost from its Louis Vuitton and Dior units. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE