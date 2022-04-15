Faraday Electric has limited the role of founder Jia Yueting in the start-up following a months-long investigation into allegations of fraud. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric car start-up Faraday Future clips wings of founder Jia Yueting following fraud allegation probe
- Jia Yueting will, however, continue to serve as Faraday Future’s ‘chief product and user ecosystem officer’, filing shows
- Faraday Future launched an internal probe last year after a short-selling research firm claimed the start-up misrepresented the number of pre-orders for its FF 91 luxury SUV following its merger with a SPAC
Topic | Electric cars
Faraday Electric has limited the role of founder Jia Yueting in the start-up following a months-long investigation into allegations of fraud. Photo: Bloomberg