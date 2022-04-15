CATL has been ramping up its overseas expansion to ensure its production capacity can meet demand. The company’s German plant, its first offshore plant, is expected to start production by the end of this year.

In 2020, it also announced another lithium-ion battery plant in Indonesia, which is expected to start production in 2024.

Carmakers sold 6.5 million EVs worldwide in 2021, an increase of 109 per cent from a year earlier, according to research firm Canalys. Global EV sales could reach nearly 15 million in 2025 and over 25 million in 2030, representing 15 per cent of overall sales by the end of the decade, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

However, better-than-expected global demand for EVs and spiralling commodity prices have also fuelled an increase in the prices of EV battery materials since last year.

Prices of nickel, lithium and graphite have spiked sharply mainly because of the long development cycles for mining and processing, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war that broke out in February.

CATL has raised the price of batteries, which account for nearly half of the cost of an electric car, to cope with the surging cost of materials, sustainability data and research provider Miotech said in a report this month.