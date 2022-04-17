Asia-Pacific was the largest region for wellness spending in 2020, at US$1.5 trillion, followed by North America (US$1.3 trillion) and Europe (US$1.1 trillion), Global Wellness Institute says. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong-listed Sisram among firms eyeing opportunities in beauty and wellness sector, which could be worth US$7 trillion globally by 2025
- Sector is experiencing fast growth as consumers are investing in wellness as a lifestyle choice, CEO Lior Dayan says
- Skin care also a potential market in Asia, with revenue rising to US$70.6 billion this year
