Central in Hong Kong. Fit-out costs in the city have surpassed those in Shenzhen, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai by up to 20 per cent, Cushman says. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong fit-out costs expected to fall to pre-pandemic levels when China border reopens, Cushman says
- Hong Kong is the world’s fifth most costly city for office development, according to a report published by Cushman and Wakefield on Tuesday
- ‘When the borders are reopened … additional costs will fall’: Cushman executive
Topic | Office rental
