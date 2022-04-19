Central in Hong Kong. Fit-out costs in the city have surpassed those in Shenzhen, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai by up to 20 per cent, Cushman says. Photo: Felix Wong
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong fit-out costs expected to fall to pre-pandemic levels when China border reopens, Cushman says

  • Hong Kong is the world’s fifth most costly city for office development, according to a report published by Cushman and Wakefield on Tuesday
  • ‘When the borders are reopened … additional costs will fall’: Cushman executive

Cyril Ip
Updated: 7:30am, 19 Apr, 2022

