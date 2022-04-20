Sunshine Life ranked 12th by size among mainland Chinese life insurers in 2020. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Mainland China’s Sunshine Insurance seeks US$2 billion listing in boost for Hong Kong’s flagging IPO market, sources say
- Should it achieve the high end of its price target, it would be in a two-horse race for biggest IPO so far this year with private equity firm PAG
- It is the second big insurer this year to seek a Hong Kong listing, along with FWD Group Holdings, backed by local billionaire Richard Li Tzar-kai
