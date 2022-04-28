China Hanking Holdings is the mainland’s largest producer of ductile casting iron, which is used to make components for wind turbines. Photo: AFP
China Hanking Holdings is the mainland’s largest producer of ductile casting iron, which is used to make components for wind turbines. Photo: AFP
Business /  Companies

China’s wind power boom intensifies Hanking’s drive to expand high-purity iron production capacity

  • High-purity ductile casting iron is used to make components for wind turbines
  • The Hong Kong-listed mainland Chinese company aims to increase production of the metal by 30 per cent to 1.2 million tonnes this year

Topic |   Business of climate change
Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:30am, 28 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China Hanking Holdings is the mainland’s largest producer of ductile casting iron, which is used to make components for wind turbines. Photo: AFP
China Hanking Holdings is the mainland’s largest producer of ductile casting iron, which is used to make components for wind turbines. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE