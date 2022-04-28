China Hanking Holdings is the mainland’s largest producer of ductile casting iron, which is used to make components for wind turbines. Photo: AFP
China’s wind power boom intensifies Hanking’s drive to expand high-purity iron production capacity
- High-purity ductile casting iron is used to make components for wind turbines
- The Hong Kong-listed mainland Chinese company aims to increase production of the metal by 30 per cent to 1.2 million tonnes this year
Topic | Business of climate change
China Hanking Holdings is the mainland’s largest producer of ductile casting iron, which is used to make components for wind turbines. Photo: AFP