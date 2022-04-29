A security officer keeps watch outside the headquarters of China’s top offshore oil producer in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
A security officer keeps watch outside the headquarters of China’s top offshore oil producer in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
CNOOC shares jump after handing out a US$7.1 billion dividend surprise as higher oil prices power earnings

  • China’s state-controlled oil explorer has proposed to pay HK$1.18 per share in a special dividend payout to A- and H-share investors
  • First-quarter earnings surged 132 per cent on higher oil and gas prices, the company said in report card on Thursday

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Cheryl Heng
Updated: 11:45am, 29 Apr, 2022

