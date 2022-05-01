Chowder, a visually impaired Pomeranian belonging to Hong Kong resident Cheung Ching-hei. Photo: Handout
Chowder, a visually impaired Pomeranian belonging to Hong Kong resident Cheung Ching-hei. Photo: Handout
Pet health a growth industry amid Covid-19, says Hong Kong medical company that is expanding its network of veterinary hospitals

  • EC Healthcare has acquired eight pet hospitals in the last year and has its eye on mainland expansion
  • Pet owners spend between HK$3,000 and HK$5,000 a year on healthcare for their four-legged friends and are willing to pay when tests and surgeries are needed

Cyril Ip
Updated: 10:00am, 1 May, 2022

