Warren Buffett met shareholders in person for the first time in two years at the company’s annual general meeting in Omaha on Saturday. Photo: Future-Image/Zuma Press/TNS
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway goes on a US$51 billion spending spree, boosting stakes in Chevron, Occidental and Apple
- Berkshire’s combined investments in the oil sector, including Chevron and Occidental, now total more US$40 billion
- Berkshire’s first-quarter earnings fell more than 53 per cent to US$5.46 billion, from US$11.7 billion a year ago
Topic | Berkshire Hathaway
