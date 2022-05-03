One of the two bronze lion statues at HSBC’s headquarters in Hong Kong on April 26, 2022. Photo: AFP
HSBC and Ping An log early gains as investors await ‘debate’ about insurer’s push to split the bank’s Asia business for a Hong Kong listing
- HSBC’s shares swayed between rising by 0.7 per cent and falling by 0.8 per cent, recently changing hands 0.4 per cent higher at HK$48.75
- Ping An’s shares swung between gains of 1.2 per cent and retracing by 50 Hong Kong cents, rising by almost 1 per cent to HK$51.90 in recent transaction
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
