An electronic board shows the Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Alibaba, Meituan, JD.com lead tech rout in Hong Kong on inflation, rate jitters while China hardens zero-Covid stance
- Tech stocks sink by 5 per cent at noon trading break as investors shun riskier assets following an overnight sell-off in US equities
- ‘This is a major bear market’ as the US, Europe and Chinese economies face mounting growth risks, ACY Securities says
