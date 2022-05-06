An electronic board shows the Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
An electronic board shows the Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Stocks
Business /  Companies

Alibaba, Meituan, JD.com lead tech rout in Hong Kong on inflation, rate jitters while China hardens zero-Covid stance

  • Tech stocks sink by 5 per cent at noon trading break as investors shun riskier assets following an overnight sell-off in US equities
  • ‘This is a major bear market’ as the US, Europe and Chinese economies face mounting growth risks, ACY Securities says

Cheryl HengAnn Cao
Cheryl Heng in Hong Kongand Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 1:11pm, 6 May, 2022

