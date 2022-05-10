A view of South Korea’s Samsung Motors before it was taken over by Renault and turned into Renault Korea Motors on April 28, 2000. Photo: Reuters.
Geely to pay US$200 million for a third of Renault Korea as China’s largest private-sector carmaker sets sights on exporting to the US
- Renault will sell 34 per cent of its South Korea unit to Geely for 264 billion won (US$207 million)
- Renault, which can assemble 300,000 vehicles a year in Busan, is in the middle of a turnaround aimed at increasing margins and separating its EV business
