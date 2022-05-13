Horizons Ventures is opening its first office outside Hong Kong in Singapore as it eyes deals in the region. Photo: AFP
Horizons Ventures is opening its first office outside Hong Kong in Singapore as it eyes deals in the region. Photo: AFP
Li Ka-shing
Li Ka-shing’s Horizons Ventures to open Singapore office as it looks to ramp up deals in the region

  • Singapore will be Horizons’ first office outside Hong Kong and will be manned by up to 10 staff
  • The company has 23 investments across the region and operating out of Singapore, according to Chris Liu, portfolio curator for Horizons

Updated: 9:21am, 13 May, 2022

