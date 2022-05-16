A shopper with an Esprit bag in Sydney, Australia, July 4, 2011. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong-listed Esprit eyes comeback under new CEO after a decade of losses
- CEO William Pak Eui-won, whose interim role became permanent in March, said the firm has revamped its communications structure to speed up market response time
- Esprit was removed from the Hang Seng Index in 2013 and became mired in red ink, with a HK$2.55 billion net loss in 2018, but posted its first profit in five years in Q1
