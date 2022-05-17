Researchers work inside a laboratory at BeiGene’s research and development center in Beijing. Temasek has increased its holdings in the biotech company. Photo: Bloomberg
Temasek’s China investments continue to suffer while new bets on chip makers TSMC, Nvidia unrewarded
- Holdings in about 10 Chinese companies suffered US$532 million erosion in value during the first quarter, according to its 13F filing on late Monday
- Temasek made new purchases in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Nvidia; raised stake in Sea Ltd while stock slumped
Researchers work inside a laboratory at BeiGene’s research and development center in Beijing. Temasek has increased its holdings in the biotech company. Photo: Bloomberg