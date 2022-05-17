JPMorgan’s office building in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
JPMorgan’s office building in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
Business /  Companies

JPMorgan upgrades China tech stocks two months after ‘uninvestable’ call sent market into freefall

  • Chinese technology stocks soared on Tuesday after the US investment bank said regulatory clarity had started to emerge
  • In March, JPMorgan called the sector ‘uninvestable’, sparking a sell-off before reports that the word had been published in error

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 1:22pm, 17 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
JPMorgan’s office building in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
JPMorgan’s office building in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE