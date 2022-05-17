JPMorgan’s office building in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
JPMorgan upgrades China tech stocks two months after ‘uninvestable’ call sent market into freefall
- Chinese technology stocks soared on Tuesday after the US investment bank said regulatory clarity had started to emerge
- In March, JPMorgan called the sector ‘uninvestable’, sparking a sell-off before reports that the word had been published in error
